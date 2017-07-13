Indiana chiropractor among 15 indicted in health care fraud case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP and WISH) — An Indianapolis-area chiropractor is among hundreds of people charged nationwide in health care fraud and opioid scams.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday announced the indictments. The Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was among the many agencies involved in the investigations around the country.

The Indiana unit uncovered more than $1 million in Medicaid fraud, leading to the indictment of 15 individuals and two companies.

Among those is Dr. Ronald Sheppard of Fishers, who authorities say encouraged other chiropractors to refer patients to certain pharmacies for which he received kickbacks. Sheppard faces charges of conspiracy to violate anti-kickback statute and money laundering. He is a chiropractor who owned and operated Castleton Integrative Health in Indianapolis.

Also in central Indiana:

Shawn and Amanda McNew of Sunshine Transportation near Kokomo face charges for billing Indiana Medicaid for trips that were never taken. Their investigation revealed an estimated loss of about 449-thousand dollars to the Indiana Medicaid program.

Raymond Massengill is charged with health care fraud after officials say he submitted 42 false claims to the Indiana Medicaid program. He worked with Patient Access Transportation in Marion and Johnson counties.