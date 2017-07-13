Indiana governor ‘stoked’ to unveil list of roads projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is “incredibly stoked” to announce a list of infrastructure projects that will get funding over the next five years.

The Republican governor made the comment at a news conference Thursday morning, unveiling his Next Level Road Plan.

Holcomb and the GOP-dominated Legislature made raising taxes to pay for infrastructure projects a top priority this year.

During the legislative session that ended in April they approved a number of tax and fee increases, including a 10 cents-per-gallon increase in Indiana’s fuel tax.

The money will only get lawmakers part of the way toward realizing their goal.

They expect that they will need to begin tolling some interstates in the coming years to truly cover the state’s needs.

24-Hour News 8’s Indiana Statehouse Bureau Chief Nick Natario will have a report at 5 p.m. with added details.