INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Film Fest is set to get underway Thursday evening.

The annual festival kicks off with the opening night thriller Wind River. The film stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

Tokala Black-Elk Clifford is also featured in the film and he, along with Indy Film Fest Artistic Director, Craig Mince, stopped by Daybreak Thursday morning.

They discussed Wind River and what else to expect from this year’s festival.

