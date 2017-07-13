It’s game night with ComedySportz Indianapolis

ComedySportz Indianapolis is bringing back game night in a big way!

Ed Trout, Owner & Founder, introduces That 70s Game Show: an interactive game show pitting audience members against each other in games inspired by classic TV games shows. The improvisers join in the fun by posing as teammates and celebrities. Every night, 4-6 audience members will have the chance to win prizes! Are you up for the challenge?

CSz improvisers Ben Fraley, Daryl Hollonquest, Jr., Katrina Kelly, and Frankie Bolda play a game called, “Columns.”

This hour-long event is sure to bring the fun by putting a great spin on such game shows such as 10,000 Pyramid, The Bachelor, and Deal or No Deal. It’s a great evening of entertainment that Richard Dawson or Wayne Brady would be proud to host.

That ’70s Game Show runs every Friday night at 10:00 p.m. in July. This event is 17 and older due to content.

The CSz Indianapolis Theatre is located at 721 Massachusetts Avenue. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the event. Tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased by calling (317) 951-8499 or visiting www.cszindianapolis.com.

In the organization’s 24th year, and as the 2011 World Comedy League Champions and the 2016 ComedySportz World Champion, ComedySportz is Indy’s only professional improvisational comedy theater.

Stay connected on the latest happenings at CSz on social media:

Facebook – indycsz.

Twitter – @cszindy

Instagram – @cszindy