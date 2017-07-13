Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration during Habitat build

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. SolAmerica Energy, an Atlanta solar company, plans to announce completion of a project in Carter's hometown in the southwest Georgia city of Plains. SolAmerica Energy officials said the project was built on 10 acres of farmland that Carter owns and leased to the company. Carter is set to attend an event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, marking the project's completion. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is being treated for dehydration in Canada, where he’s helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that the 92-year-old Carter was “dehydrated working in the hot sun” at a build site in Winnipeg on Thursday. Carter told Habitat officials he is OK, and encouraged volunteers to keep building.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are in the middle of a weeklong project building houses in various Canadian cities.

News outlets report that firefighters and paramedics arrived at the build site. CBC News reports that Carter was taken to a hospital.

This week’s build is the 34th time the Carters have volunteered to build houses for the Atlanta-based charity.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV