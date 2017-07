INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man charged with a 2015 murder of a teen was found not guilty, according to online court records.

Demetrius Woodson of Indianapolis was 18 years old when arrested in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Bryvonte Lee on July 20, 2015, in the 9100 block of East 39th Place.

Lee died at Riley Hospital for Children after being shot in the chest and a leg.

The ruling came down late Wednesday.