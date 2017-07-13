New Castle man dies when lawnmower drops on him

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 66-year-old man in rural New Castle died Thursday when a lawnmower he was fixing dropped on top of his chest, the Henry County sheriff said.

Authorities believe the accident occurred after 2 p.m. The man was discovered by his wife. She returned home from work about a half-hour after the accident in a pole barn on County Road 200 North near New Castle, Sheriff Ric McCorkle said.

The man was not immediately identified pending notification of his family.

A floor jack is believed to have “kicked out from under” the mower, which landed on his chest, McCorkle said.

The county coroner was at the scene and will likely perform an autopsy, the sheriff said.