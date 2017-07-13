Pets Pals: Protecting your pets from standing water hazards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dangerously high waters in central Indiana have led crews to rescue more than a dozen people, with 18 rescued in Marion County alone in the last 19 days.

So what does that mean for pets in the area?

They can be negatively affected by all the rain, too. Standing water poses a big concern for pet owners.

This week Patty Spitler and Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals talk about what you can do to protect your furry friends!

