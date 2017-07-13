Police investigate after child shot in hand in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a child in Indianapolis shot himself in the hand early Thursday. It happened northeast of downtown, near 46th Street and Keystone Avenue, just after midnight.

Marion County dispatchers say it was a nine-year-old boy who got a hold of his father’s gun. Dispatchers say the father took his son to the hospital after the shooting. At last check he is still being treated at Eskenazi Health.

Children playing with guns is something we’ve heard far too much about in Indianapolis recently.

Just two and a half weeks ago on the north side, another child was shot and killed with a relative’s gun. According to police, nine-year-old Mykah Jackson and a friend were playing when they got their hands on the gun. The friend shot Jackson in the face, police said.

And just last Friday, Asia Turentine was sentenced to one year of probation, along with court-ordered parenting and grief classes after her three-year-old son shot and killed his five-year-old sister on New Year’s Eve at their home near Lawrence.

If you have a gun in a home with children, there are some steps you can take to keep kids safe.

, keep guns locked up and unloaded, with ammunition stored in a separate place. When a gun is not in its lock box, make sure it is within your line of sight.

If a visitor has a gun in a purse, backpack or unlocked vehicle, provide a locked location for their gun.

Leaving a gun in a nightstand, on a table, or anywhere within reach of a child could lead to injuries or death.