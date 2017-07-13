Scooping ice cream on the circle for a good cause

We all scream for ice cream!

The 28th consecutive year of the Ice Cream Social on the Circle is July 14 on Monument Circle from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

Jenni Browning, Director of Communications for ADAI (American Dairy Association Indiana) & Amy Essley, Chief Program Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, share the scoop on the event and this year’s new beneficiary: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professional supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Last year’s beneficiary of the Ice Cream Social, Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis, received over $12,000 in donations.

Ice cream for the event was donated by Edy’s donated the ice cream, Prairie Farms donated the whipped cream, and Kroger donated the toppings to accompany your sundaes!

A donation of $3 or more is required for each sundae.

Go to www.winnersdrinkmilk.com to learn more about ADAI and use #BigScoopsIndy on social media for the event!