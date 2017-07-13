Sinkhole forms at 96th, College

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel authorities on Thursday night are monitoring a 10-by-10-foot sinkhole that has formed at an intersection on the Carmel-Indianapolis border.

About 8:30 p.m., a motorist reported to police a hole at the intersection of 96th Street and College Avenue, a busy crossing a block east of Meridian Street and just south of an Interstate 465 overpass.

Two hours later, authorities were keeping motorists from using College Avenue north of the intersection, said Sgt. D.J. Schoeff of Carmel Police Department. A city engineer and Carmel Street Department authorities were assessing the sinkhole, trying to determine what caused it.

Schoeff said it’s too early to know if the sinkhole was related to a storm that brought more than 2 inches of rain in about an hour to the north side of Indianapolis and parts of Hamilton County on Thursday evening.

“It was spotted and caught, and our officers got there to prevent any injuries or accidents,” Schoeff said.

Authorities were trying to determine the next course of action, so it’s uncertain how long traffic restrictions will remain in place. The current restrictions still allowed access to a nearby office building and a gas station.