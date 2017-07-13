Teen driver charged in crash that hit house, killing 2 juveniles

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A teen driver is facing charges in connection with a Wednesday crash that killed two juveniles inside.

The 17-year-old female faces preliminary charges that include operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Sheriff’s deputies said the vehicle was headed west bound on County Road 300 North on Wednesday evening when for some reason the vehicle lost control, went through a ditch, a grass field and then into the house.

In the house of the time at the time were 37-year-old Bridget Fullerton and three juveniles. Deputies say the two who were killed on impact were children.

Fullerton was transported to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter. The third juvenile was not injured.

Police say the driver tested positive for opiates.