Teen turns struggle with food into booming business

By Published:

Two years ago, Abby Kircher was struggling with her weight and decided to make her own food – food she could enjoy – and turn it into a booming business.

Today, that business is Abby’s Better Nut Butter.  She was able to gain self-confidence in the formation of the business, and in her efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle, and she hopes that while growing the business, she can also inspire other girls like her to make a difference, develop a more positive body image, and realize that even young women can be entrepreneurs.

Abby’s Better Nut Butter is a naturally sweetened and uniquely flavored nut butter product based in Charlotte, N.C. The line consists of six flavors: Coconut Cashew; Honey Almond; Date Pecan; Bourbon Maple Walnut; Coffee Almond; and Strawberry Cashew. The product can be found in more than 180 stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New York and Tennessee, and also purchased online at www.abbysbetter.com.

Related Posts