Teen turns struggle with food into booming business

Two years ago, Abby Kircher was struggling with her weight and decided to make her own food – food she could enjoy – and turn it into a booming business.

Today, that business is Abby’s Better Nut Butter. She was able to gain self-confidence in the formation of the business, and in her efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle, and she hopes that while growing the business, she can also inspire other girls like her to make a difference, develop a more positive body image, and realize that even young women can be entrepreneurs.

Abby’s Better Nut Butter is a naturally sweetened and uniquely flavored nut butter product based in Charlotte, N.C. The line consists of six flavors: Coconut Cashew; Honey Almond; Date Pecan; Bourbon Maple Walnut; Coffee Almond; and Strawberry Cashew. The product can be found in more than 180 stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New York and Tennessee, and also purchased online at www.abbysbetter.com.