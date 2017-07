INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pete Dye course at French Lick. Trish Johnson goes wire to wire. A birdie on number five to gets her six under for the tournament.

Former IU star Michele Redman chased all week in second but had a solid round all afternoon, making a lot of pars and finishing with a one over 73.

Trish Johnson’s score of four under for the tournament got it done. Trish Johnson took home the Senior LPGA Championship.