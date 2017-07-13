Trump arrives at Elysee Palace for Macron talks

PARIS (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived at Elysee Palace for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron and Trump arrived at the French presidential palace after Macron led Trump on a tour of the nearby Les Invalides (lehz ahn-vah-leed) monument. Napoleon’s tomb is located there.

Trump gave Macron a lift in The Beast, the nickname for Trump’s imposing, armored limousine. The leaders shook hands again and posed for the cameras before going inside to begin their talks.

Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before meeting with Trump Thursday. During a joint appearance, both leaders took note of their policy differences with Trump. But they said it’s important to keep communicating with the U.S. leader.