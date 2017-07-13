Two dead after vehicle runs into Clinton County house

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead after a vehicle slammed into a house in Clinton County Wednesday evening.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the 4900 block of West, County Road 300 North for a report of a vehicle in into a house just before 9:30 p.m.

After arriving on scene, a white vehicle was discovered in the living room of the house, there were several people in the house at the time.

There were four people inside the house at the time. Deputies say that two of those four people were killed on impact. A third person was transported to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter.

The names or identities of those involved in the deadly incident have not been released.