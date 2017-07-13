Vigil honors 2 girls killed when car crashes into home

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — The community is coming together to pray after a car crashed into a home, killing two girls inside, Haleigh and Callie Fullerton.

A prayer vigil was held Thursday night at Cornerstone Assembly of God, where Haleigh and Callie’s grandfather is the lead pastor.

It was a very emotional night. Every seat in that church was filled. Family of 17-year-old Haleigh and 8-year-old Callie were in attendance.

“I think a lot of us are still in shock. It is just… you don’t ever expect something like this to hit so close to home,” said Rev. Aubrey Ware of Cornerstone Church.

Haleigh and Callie were both well-known in the church and loved by many.

“Just Wednesday night Callie was here at church… the last time I saw her,” said Amanda Marcel, a family friend.

She said she knows life will never be the same for the Fullertons.

“They’re not able to go back into the house. It is going to be starting all over again with half your family missing,” Marcel said.

She said the girls loved life and they loved their family.

“Just remembering how much they loved each other… the family is so together and so strong. It is going to be hard,” Marcel said.

At the end, a heartbroken father stood before the crowd. He fought back tears and thanked everyone for coming. He said he knows Haleigh and Callie would’ve appreciated it.

The church is collecting donations for the family. The church is asking for meals and cash donations to help the family with funeral expenses.

If you want to help you can donate through the church or a GoFundMe me account that’s been set up in their names.