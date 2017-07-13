Woman killed in Boone Co. crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A woman was killed in a Wednesday evening Boone County crash.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of US 52 and County Road 300 North just after 10 p.m.

While on scene, deputies determined that a white Ford Fiesta was trying to cross US 52 from County Road 300 North in order to turn southbound on US 52. However, the Fiesta was hit when it drove into the path of a semi tractor without its trailer.

Deputies said the approximately 50-year-old female driver of the Fiesta was taken to a Lebanon hospital for treatment. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

The names and identities of those involved have not been released.