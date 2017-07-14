74-year-old swimming from boat dies in Raccoon Lake

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers used sonar Friday to locate the body of a 74-year-old man who had been swimming in Raccoon Lake.

About 4:30 p.m., Ronnie M. Gore, of Covington, jumped from a boat to swim and appeared to be struggling briefly before disappearing underwater, Indiana conservation officers said in a news release.

A conservation officer dive team found Gore’s body about 6:45 p.m.

Officers are investigating, although no foul play is suspected, the release said.

An autopsy was set for 1 p.m. Saturday at at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Raccoon Lake is about 30 miles west of Indianapolis. A state recreation area surrounds much of the lake.