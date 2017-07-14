Alfred Angelo Bridal stores closing nationwide

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WCMH) – Bridal gown retailer Alfred Angelo planned to close all its stores across the country Thursday and file for bankruptcy, according to multiple media reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported the company has hired a Florida-based law firm to handle its bankruptcy proceedings.

It is not yet clear what the bankruptcy and closure mean for brides who have already paid for their dresses.

Employees at the company’s Delray Beach, Florida headquarters were seen leaving the building en masse Thursday, the Palm Beach Post reported. The employees were carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings.

Employees at an Orlando, Florida location passed out cards with the phone number of the law firm handling the bankruptcy to people who stopped by the store.

According to the company’s website, Alfred Angelo is one of the country’s largest manufacturers of wedding dresses. They have more than 60 stores across the country.