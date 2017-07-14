Andrew Luck to deliver keynote at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Instead of delivering touchdown passes, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will soon be making another kind of delivery.

Luck will give the keynote address at Legends in the Making: Preseason Party, Saturday July 22. The event is a fundraising for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Extraordinary Transformations campaign.

Lindsay Gramlich, director of donor relations at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, stopped by to talk about all the event.

For more information and to buy tickets to the event, click here.

To hear more about Legends in the Making:Preseason Party, click on the video.