Andrew Luck to deliver keynote at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis event

Staff Reports Published:
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts won 41-10. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Instead of delivering touchdown passes, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will soon be making another kind of delivery.

Luck will give the keynote address at Legends in the Making: Preseason Party, Saturday July 22. The event is a fundraising for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Extraordinary Transformations campaign.

Lindsay Gramlich, director of donor relations at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, stopped by to talk about all the event.

