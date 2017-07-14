Man with Indiana ties kills girlfriend, baby, dog in Vegas murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say the Las Vegas baby on the cusp of turning 1-year-old was shot in the head by his father in a murder-suicide that also left his mother dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office said John Dylan Lunetta was found dead Monday when he was 11 months, 29 days old. His mother, Karen Michelle Jackson, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

John Henry Lunetta, 40, died of suicide after shooting himself with the gun aimed at his mouth. The senior Lunetta was the medical director for the American Red Cross Blood Services in Las Vegas, but was an Indiana native.

According to his Facebook page, Lunetta is from Plymouth, Indiana and also lived in Brown County as a child. He completed fellowships for transfusion medicine and blood banking at IU Health Methodist and Riley Hospital for Children from 2011 to 2012 and worked at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie before being hired by the Red Cross, according to his LinkedIn account.

Jackson’s mother in an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal said her daughter was planning to leave her boyfriend, though she said Jackson rarely talked about their relationship.

Patricia McMullen also said she was proud of her daughter, who was an accomplished woman and wonderful mother who loved her children. Jackson’s young daughter wasn’t home at the time of the shooting.

“My daughter was a wonderful human being, she was a go-getter,” McMullen said. “She had dreams in her life and she accomplished her dreams.”

McMullen, who lives in Florida, said she last saw her daughter four years ago and recently messaged with her on Facebook just days before Jackson was found dead. Jackson previously served in the Air Force and was on her way to becoming a family nurse practitioner.

A pet golden-doodle dog was also found fatally shot in the family’s home in southwest Las Vegas. Police were previously called to the home in December 2016 for a custody issue, but that incident wasn’t violent.