Beech Grove family killed in I-65 crash in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WISH/WKRN) – Six people died in a four-vehicle crash near Bowling Green, Kentucky, late Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. near mile marker 30, which is between Louisville and Glasgow roads

Two cars and two commercial vehicles were involved, and six people died.

A family from Beech Grove was involved. Killed in their van was Lonny D. Boster, 59, Lonny D. Boster, 30, Jonell Boster, 48, Carl Boster, 17. Family friend Robert Hogan, 74, was also killed. A boy believed to be five or under was also in their van. He was transferred to Vanderbilt University and he is expected to survive.

Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby said the family was returning from a trip to Florida.

The driver killed in another vehicle has not been identified. Kirby said that driver was not from Kentucky or Indiana.

Police said it happened at a portion of I-65 where the road merges from three lanes to two and road construction is underway. Traffic was congested at the time.

Authorities say one commercial vehicle was stopped in the traffic and both cars were stopped behind it when a second commercial vehicle failed to stop, leading to a chain reaction collision.

The roadway was shut down for hours but reopened to drivers around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

No additional information was released. The investigation is ongoing.