Church vandalized with racial slur, vulgar image

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities need your help finding those responsible for vandalism to a Grant County church.

On either July 10 or 11, someone spray painted a vulgar image, along with a racial slur and a reference to the KKK, on the side of Hilltop Chapel Church, on the northwest corner of county roads 250 W and 600 S, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the image and words drawn on the historically black church building “promote hate and disunity and will not be tolerated.”

If you have any information in connection with this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS. Calls made to CrimeStoppers are considered anonymous.