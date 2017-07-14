Comedian Pat Godwin performs on Indy Style

Comedian and musician Pat Godwin wowed over the entire studio with his jokes and songs this morning.

Pat Godwin has blossomed into one of the most clever comedians and prolific, award-winning comedy songwriters in the business. Pat first got national airplay with the holiday classic he crafted with his brothers James and Jack called, “Let’s Put Christ Back in Christmas” from the album Reindeer Games. After that, it wasn’t long before Godwin’s talents were being used on radio morning shows; a medium Pat is more than familiar with. He’s appeared on every top morning show you can think of, worked for 6 years as a part of Philadelphia’s Morning Zoo, 3 years for The Bob & Tom Show, and was a frequent guest and contributor to both Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows.

It comes as no surprise that Godwin is enjoying some success, seeing as how he possesses one of the most entertaining and original live shows in the business. He was featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2009. Because he has such strong material and highly developed improvisational skills, no two shows are ever the same… not even close. And don’t let that sly boyish smile fool you; it only takes about three seconds on stage to realize that Pat’s comedy has an edge to it. With a mix of quirky, personal musings and off-the-cuff remarks, Godwin can segue in to any one of his songs, performed in an endless array of musical styles. He recently headlined The Irish Comedy Tour employing his vast catalog of Irish material and original drinking songs like, “Switch To Beer” and “Maybe It’s Time To Go Home”.

Though Pat’s been charming audiences in clubs for years and has been featured on every major radio morning show in the country, one of his greatest achievements came with the release of 2005’s “Under the Bed“. Godwin wrote and recorded an eclectic compilation of new tunes, and live favorites, as well as exorcising some of the demons left behind from a relationship gone wrong. But don’t let that dark description scare you; “Under the Bed” is hilarious, and getting heavy rotation on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Show. It contains the Number 1 most requested song on morning radio, “Gangsta Folk,” as well as the International Songwriting Competition award winning songs, “C’est La Vie” and “First Date”.

