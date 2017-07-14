Cool down your summer with ice pops, burgers and beers

Cool off from the summer heat at the Omni Severin Hotel with new special offerings!
Dominique LeBlanc Beers, Chef de Cuisine, introduces the Severin Bar’s new Burger & Beer of the Month campaign to showcase seasonal ingredients and local producers by creating unique combinations.
RED, WHITE & BLUE
Pickled red onions, garlic aioli and Kenny’s Farmhouse crumbled blue cheese
PAIRING • HOMETOWN HERO GOLDEN ALE • TRITON BREWING COMPANY
AUGUST:
BLUEBERRY PATCH
Blueberry barbecue sauce, Fischer Farms ground pork patty, buttermilk fried onion strings and pepper slaw
PAIRING • SEASONAL BREW • TAXMAN BREWING COMPANY
SEPTEMBER:
HOOSIER STACKED
Fischer Farms ground chuck and brisket patty, pork rind crusted fried Indiana pork tenderloin,
American cheese, caramelized onion mayo, lettuce, tomato and house pickles
PAIRING • SEASONAL ALE • SUN KING BREWERY
Omni Severin Hotel is celebrating summer with one of the season’s favorite frozen treats – the ice pop – offering a unique experience:
On Wednesday, July 26, ice pops go gourmet during a special, one-day-only event. Guests and hotel visitors can pop down to the lobby from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. to cool off with complimentary, house made fresh-fruit ice pops. Featured flavors include:
Omni’s “Mid-Summer Meltdown” is part of the hotel brand’s “Omni Originals” series, which launched in February with “Sensational Soups” and featured “Buns & Brews” in May. The series highlights the hotel brand’s regional culinary talent, speaks to timely trends, and ultimately aims to surprise and delight guests through themed culinary and cocktail programming.
All three fresh-fruit ice pop recipes can be seen below.
