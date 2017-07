INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief hosted an event Friday to help local students.

He held his first Backpack Attack at the team’s practice facility.

The program provides backpacks and school supplies to 100 children.

They also spend the afternoon participating in an NFL Play 60 program with Moncrief.

The event is part of his Game Changer Foundation. It helps children in need with resources and support.