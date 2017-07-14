Health fair offers thousands of dollars’ worth of free screenings

Related Coverage Free health screenings available at Black & Minority Health Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A four-day health expo started at the Indiana Convention Center that could save you potentially thousands of dollars in doctors’ visits. It is also a chance for you to learn how to live a little healthier.

It’s the 32nd annual INShape Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair through the IBE Summer Celebration.

There’s something seemingly for anyone looking to change their lifestyle, from eating better to learning about different health conditions and exercising better.

It’s never too late to learn a thing or two about healthy living, and plenty were willing to give their two cents Thursday.

Twelve-year-old Esaias Webb came to the expo because doctors diagnosed his aunt with diabetes recently.

“I just want to know how you can get it,” he said. “So I can teach some of my family and most of the young people out there not to do this and what not to eat.”

And in a time where there’s concern about how much people are spending on health insurance, the expo is a chance for you to save some serious money on doctors’ visits.

There is free blood pressure work and blood analysis.

“It’s great. It’s free,” said JoAnne Rose, who attended on Thursday. “My insurance company loves it I’m sure.”

There are also free vaccinations and eye exams.

“If you went anywhere outside of this clinic for a quick eye exam, it would be at least a $50 or $60 charge,” said Jennifer Page, with the Indiana University School of Optometry.

In total, it’s expected you could save thousands on all the health screenings being offered.

It’s a chance to let people know you should get your eyes checked every year, and she said the free health checks are an opportunity many Hoosiers should take.

“How can we help the community to take care of themselves? So I think this expo is necessary,” she said.

The fair goes until Sunday. The hours are from 1-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.