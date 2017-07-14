Indianapolis man sentenced to 60 years for 2016 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday in the 2016 murder of a 34-year-old.

Zechariah James, of Indianapolis, was found guilty last month of the murder of Antoan Johnson. The fatal shooting occurred in the early morning of April 11, 2016, in the 3800 block of Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive. That’s north of English Avenue off North Sherman Drive, on the east side near Christian Park.

James, who was 34 when arrested, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Police said the fatal incident stemmed from a disturbance. Johnson was found shot next to a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.