Indy Film Fest hosts the world premiere of “The Narcissists”

The Indy Film Fest is a 10-day film festival in July. In its 14th year, the Fest seeks to champion movies that entertain, challenge and expand perspectives in Indianapolis and beyond.

Jason Roemer, Board Vice President, highlights the must-sees at this year’s festival and introduces Quincy Rose, Director of “The Narcissists,” which will be making its world premiere at the Indy Film Fest.

“The Narcissists” is a film about a couple in Brooklyn that has to decide whether or not to stay together and renew their lease or call it quits after five years. Having spent two weeks apart to decide, Oliver and Cassi spend the day with their respective best friends, wandering New York City, trying to figure out the next move.

The world premiere of “The Narcissists” is tonight, Friday July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, but interested movie goers can also see it Saturday, July 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the IMA.

Indianapolis is becoming the go-to destination in the Midwest for film. This event celebrates that and puts Indianapolis and the Indy Film Fest on the map. From July 13-23, hundreds of film critics, film lovers, and filmmakers will flock to the Indianapolis Museum of Art to see more than 100 films that represent the best in traditional and independent film from around the world.

The Fest is about much more than simply watching great films. In addition to more than 95 screenings, the Indy Film Fest provides entertainment of all kinds, including meet and greets with actors and filmmakers, an opening panel and reception on July 13, a closing night party on July 22 with food and drinks and awards announcements on July 23.

This year, moviegoers will also see the results of this this year’s 48 Hour Film Project, a recent addition to Indy Film Fest’s year-round programming. Local teams will have just one weekend to create an entirely original short film. The winner of the Indianapolis competition will go on to the next level to compete against winners nationally.

Another noteworthy film is “Lucky.” It takes us on the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist, played by Harry Dean Stanton, and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Having outlived and out-smoked all of his contemporaries, the fiercely independent Lucky finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self-exploration, leading towards that which is so often unattainable: enlightenment.

“Patti Cake$” is the closing night comedy that will have audience members laughing and identifying with the misadventures of an aspiring rap artist in New Jersey.

There will also be 4- to 7-minute films that are a result of the 48 Hour Film Project, a weekend-long film competition. All of the entries will be screened this week at the Fest, and the winner will be announced and screened again at the “best of the fest” event.

A full list of films and screening times is available on www.indyfilmfest.org.