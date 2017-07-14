Lafayette police investigating armed robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a late Thursday night armed robbery.

Police responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of North 18th Street on a reported armed robbery. Two victims told officers they were robbed by two men, one of which had a handgun.

Police said one victim was physically assaulted and their property was taken. The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

The two men fled on foot. Police searched the area for the men but were unable to locate them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.