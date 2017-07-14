Man found not guilty of murder of Lafayette art teacher

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County jury has decided the fate of a man accused of murdering a Lafayette art teacher last year.

Nineteen-year-old Darius Printup was found not guilty on charges of murder, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license early Friday morning.

The jury deliberated for approximately nine hours before reaching a decision.

Tippecanoe County Jail officials said Printup was released from custody at 1:20 a.m. Friday. He faces no further charges in the case.

Several witnesses told the court throughout the week that Printup shot 52-year-old Kristi Redmon five times on her front porch in October 2016.

Printup’s attorney Mike Troemel left the jury Thursday afternoon with this analogy: “This trial is like the Super Bowl – it matters a little to a lot, but it means the world to those involved.”

Those people are Printup and Redmon’s family and friends. Troemel instructed members of the jury to make a decision that would give them a quiet satisfaction when they got home.

The jury heard from several witnesses who say they saw Printup shoot Redmon. But one witness said she saw the shooting from a distance in the dark, and the other was painted as a suspect by Printup’s defense.

Antonio Young was the only other person at Redmon’s front door with Printup at the time of the shooting. Troemel argued Young had motive to shoot her. He said Young wanted to prove himself on the streets.

However, prosecutors told the jury Printup had the motive to kill. According to several witnesses, video, Facebook messages and even Printup’s own attorney, Printup was desperately looking for the people who stole his drugs and he thought Redmon knew where to find them.

Prosecutors and several witnesses argued that they believed anger from that robbery brought Printup to kill Redmon.