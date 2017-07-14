Man sentenced to 21 years in prison on drug, weapon charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced in federal court to over 21 years in prison on drug and weapon charges, the U.S. attorney announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt sentenced Brant Chaszar, 35, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

“Trafficking in heroin not only brings gun violence to a community, it contributes to the opioid crisis our country faces,” said U.S.Attorney Josh J. Minkler in a news release. “Helping to reduce crime in our neighborhoods, is, and will remain a top priority of this office.”

In June 2015, law enforcement officials learned that Chaszar was dealing fentanyl-laced heroin in Indianapolis, the release said. They obtained a search warrant for his home on the near-south side of Indianapolis. As officers approached Chaszar’s home, he ran from agents and threw a loaded .40-caliber handgun he was carrying to the ground. He was apprehended and found to be in possession of fentanyl-laced heroin, the release said.

Agents who served a search warrant on his home said the found ammunition, marijuana and additional heroin.

Chaszar has three narcotic-related prior convictions on his record. Because he is a convicted felon, he is not legally permitted to carry a firearm.

This investigation was jointly conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the United Drug Task Force of Hendricks County.

Chaszar must serve six years of supervised release following his prison time, the release said.