Mayor Hogsett to outline new policy initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to outline a new policy initiative Friday morning.

Hogsett will begin laying out what he calls “systemic changes” for the city of Indianapolis.

He hinted at the plans during a speech Monday night to open the Indiana Black Expo. His speech revolved around the shooting death of an unarmed black man by IMPD officers on June 29.

Hogsett will layout the new policy and propose changes during a 9 a.m. press conference.

