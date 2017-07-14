Mystics start fast, cruise to 72-58 win over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 15 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 72-58 on Friday night, a victory tempered by the loss of star forward Elena Delle Donne to a sprained right ankle early in the game.

The Mystics (11-8) snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest skid of the season.

Krystal Thomas added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt had 11 rebounds to pass the 550 mark for her career.

Washington started fast in the first half to put the Fever away early. Krystal Thomas made a layup for the first points of the game, then hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-4 opening run. Washington led 26-11 after one and 50-28 at the half.

Briann January scored 15 points to lead the Fever (7-11). They have lost four straight overall and four in a row at home.