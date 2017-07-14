Officials say Indiana preschool program has openings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say open enrollment spots are available for low-income parents who want to enroll their children in Indiana’s state-funded preschool program.

The Family and Social Services Administration says spots are open in Allen, Jackson, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh counties for the On My Way Pre-K program.

The state agency says space is limited and urges parents to apply soon.

In order to qualify, a prospective student must 4 years old by Aug. 1. They must also come from a family with an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level.

Information is available by calling 800-299-1627 or online at OnMyWayPreK.org.