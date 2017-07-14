Police seek help to find man ‘wanted for child molesting’

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Fortville police are seeking help to find a man “wanted for child molesting,” authorities said in a Crime Stoppers alert Friday.

Samual Cravens was last seen in Maxwell, Indiana, walking from his job and toward a wood line while wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He was described as 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information about Cravens, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or go to the P3Tips app or crimetips.org.