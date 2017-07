FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — In Clinton County, police asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Authorities say 15-year-old Taylor Cloud was last seen late Wednesday afternoon on South Second Street in Frankfort. She has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing tan or brown joggers, grey shoes with white strings and a Batman hat, police said in a missing person alert.

If you think you may have seen her or have any information on where she might be, you’re asked to call police at 765-654-4431.