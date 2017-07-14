The 8th Annual Culinary Collage is a family-friendly signature fundraising event and draws over 550 devoted advocates for helping the homeless and lower income families of Indianapolis’ near southeast side including historic Fountain Square.

Silly Safaris’ Jungle John & Terri Graves, Marketing Committee Member at Fletcher Place Community Center, preview Sunday’s event with furry friends and treats from some of the vendors that will be on hand at UIndy.

“The Culinary Collage: Take a Bite out of Poverty” is on Sunday, July16 at the University of Indianapolis’ Schwitzer Student Center from 1-4 p.m.

Silly Safaris will be putting on a live animal show, there are chances to win prizes in a raffle, there is a live/silent auction with online bidding, and food sampling from more than 10 vendors.

Today, Fletcher Place Community Center works to break the cycle of poverty by providing immediate aid with hot meals, a food pantry and free thrift store with clothing and household items. The organization’s ongoing vision to break the cycle is in the form of educational and skill building programs for adolescents and adults and a preschool program for children. Fletcher Place also offers Art in the City, an art program for youth in the area, which is offered during summer break.

The goal is to raise thousands of dollars with 100% of the proceeds to be allocated to the various programs Fletcher Place Community Center offers its clients, as well as raise awareness of the opportunities to aid and assist Fletcher Place in the form of volunteering or donation.

Preview all of the auction items up for bid at www.wedoauctions.net/fpcc.