Tree climbing competition happening in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – A world-class tree climbing competition returns to Indianapolis this weekend.

Climbers from around the world are here to compete again for this unique competition. This is the fourth year for this competition and you can get hands on with TreeStuff.com’s world-class tree climbing competition.

Eighty professional tree care workers will meet in Holliday Park to compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. The event is free and there will be games, activities and raffles for spectators.

These climbers aren’t just from the U.S. but from around the world including Canada, Germany, France and Sweden. Most competitors come from professional tree care backgrounds.

A variety of challenges will test their skills which are designed to simulate on-the-job tasks. From ringing bells on the tips of tree limbs to moving logs weighing more than 500 pounds, these arborists will be pushed to their limits.

Kids and adults do have a chance to try this out. The crane on site will be used to hang the Ninja Arborist Challenge, a 90-foot vertical obstacle course that is open to the public.

Children’s activities are free but some adult activities do require tickets.

