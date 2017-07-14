Trooper’s traffic stop nets Shelbyville man wanted on warrants

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police said Friday a Shelbyville man, who was wanted on warrants in two Indiana counties, is in jail after falsely identifying himself to a state trooper.

During the traffic stop for a headlight violation about 9:30 p.m. July 11, Indiana State Police Trooper Will Gannon encountered Dominique Reid, 29, of Shelbyville, who was a passenger in the vehicle. A news release said Reid, who did not have identification, told the trooper a name and date of birth that were false.

Reid was wanted on warrants in Shelby County on charges of theft of a firearm, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, the release said. Reid also had active arrest warrants in Marion County on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury and a charge of domestic battery.

A search of Reid’s belongings during the traffic stop allegedly revealed a jar containing marijuana and an unused syringe, the release said. Reid was booked into the Shelby County Jail on new charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and refusal to identify self while stopped for an infraction.