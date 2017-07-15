2 kayakers pulled from White River, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after crews rescued her and another person from the White River.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene at the 7300 block of Westfield Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday responding to a call of a kayak in distress.

Within five minutes of arrival, crews had the 24-year-old woman and 23-year-old man out of the water, according to IFD.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith with IFD says both kayakers were wearing life vests and were conscious. Crews were able to throw rope bags to the kayakers and pull them to safety.

Reith says both kayakers swallowed a lot of water, and the man is in stable condition.

Last weekend, two kayakers were pulled from the same area of the White River; one died as a result. In total, 20 people have been rescued by IFD in the last 22 days.

Reith has again urged people to stay off the water while it’s this high.