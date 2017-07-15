Officials: Greenfield officers cleared in man’s death

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Two Greenfield police officers were cleared of wrongdoing in the death of an Indianapolis man they shot with a Taser.

The (Greenfield) Daily Reporter reported Friday that Sgt. Rod Vawter and Patrolman Dillon Silver have returned to duty.

The two responded in May to a report of a man who was having trouble walking.

But authorities say Douglas Wiggington, 48, put up a fight when contacted by police, so they shot him with a Taser during a scuffle.

Officials say multiple factors contributed to his death, including medical problems and “acute cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication.”

The officers were exonerated by an internal investigation by the Greenfield Police Department, as well as a separate probe by state officials, which was reviewed by the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office.