INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials helped in dousing a fire on the city’s west side Saturday morning.

It happened in the 800 block of Summitcrest Drive just before 8:30 a.m.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the home suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

The fire caused $50,000 in damages.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.