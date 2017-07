INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating after three people were shot on the city’s north side.

Police were called to the 7800 block of Somerset Bay — that’s off 71st Street and Keystone Avenue — around 6:17 p.m. Sunday on reports of a person shot.

Officer Aaron Hamer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police confirmed that three people were shot.

No word yet on their conditions.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.