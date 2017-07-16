DNR: ‘Multiple injuries’ after unmanned boat circles out of control on Lake Gage

LAKE GAGE, Ind. (WANE/WISH) – Multiple first responders were called to Lake Gage Saturday evening after a boat started spinning out of control.

A dispatcher with Steuben County Communications confirmed an “incident,” but couldn’t provide any additional information, citing her need to wait for a press release.

Video sent to 24-Hour 8’s sister station NewsChannel 15 showed a boat with an open throttle moving in circles. Sabrina Minser told NewsChannel 15 several people were thrown from the boat. Minser said her husband escorted a paramedic out onto the water via a jet ski.

Officials said that ten occupants were ejected from the boat with four suffering serious injuries. One of the injuries reported was a skull fracture.

After investigations, it was determined that 20-year-old Dominique Effinger was operating the boat at a high speed when he suddenly took a sharp turn, causing the ejections.

Effinger was arrested for boating while intoxicated and causing injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Misner told NewsChannel 15 the boat circled towards the shore line and eventually hit two boat lifts and a sheriff’s boat. Misner said emergency workers eventually got the boat stopped.