Gets tips for a healthy lifestyle at IBE health fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is still time to save hundreds of dollars this weekend and stay healthy at the same time.

The 32nd Annual INShape Indiana Black Expo and Minority Health Fair is going on at the convention center.

It offers free health screenings — things like eye exams, blood pressure checks and vaccinations.

There are also people on-site to help guide you to a healthier lifestyle.

You can even get a workout in.

That’s what Mayor Joe Hogsett did Saturday.

He posted a video on Twitter, showing him hanging out with the Marion County Health Department, learning how to have fun while staying in shape.

There’s still time to get a screening or a workout yourself.

Head to the convention center Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.