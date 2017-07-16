Indy pastor completes 30 days living in tent to reach out to community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain, wind, and heat — none of it stopped an Indianapolis pastor from accomplishing his mission.

24-Hour News 8 first covered Pastor John Girton’s efforts last month. He set a goal of spending 30 days in a tent at 30th Street and Doctor M.L.K. Jr Street.

His goal? Simply to be there for people when they need help.

Girton set up what he called an epicenter for people to get information on jobs or to just get help feeding their families. The pastor says not even the heavy rain we’ve seen lately could stop his 30-day mission. He spent a few nights in his parked car when the rain forced him out of the tent. Even though the 30 days are up, he says his mission isn’t over.

“Even though the physical tent is going down, we’ve already begun to talk to the residents in the community. We’ve already begun to share with them. The physical tent is not gonna be here, but here is what we want you to do. Here is how we want you to step up. Here’s how you can volunteer to be a part of the solution in your own community,” Pastor Girton said.

Pastor Girton says this year, more than 500 people came to the epicenter for help. He also lived in a tent for 30 days in 2015 to raise awareness about the increasing number of homicides.