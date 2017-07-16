IU football player Simmie Cobbs Jr. arrested in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An IU football player has been released from the Hamilton County Jail.

According to jail records, Simmie Cobbs Jr. faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify.

Cobbs Jr. was originally arrested for refusal to identify on Saturday night.

The resisting charge was added Sunday afternoon around 12:30.

A representative at Hamilton County Jail confirmed Cobbs Jr. was released around 4 p.m. Sunday.

It’s not yet clear what lead to his arrest.

At IU, Cobbs is a junior red-shirt wide receiver from Illinois.

24-Hour News 8 reached out for comment from IU Athletics but has not yet heard back.