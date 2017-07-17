1 in custody following chase, crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following an early morning chase and crash on the city’s northwest side.
According to IMPD, the chase, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, ended just before 4 a.m. on the 71st Exit of 465 northbound.
The chase originally started near Tory Avenue and Lynhurst Drive when a red Hummer, driven by a male juvenile, was on the wrong side of the road and almost ran an officer off the road.
Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to listen to officers and the chase ensued until the vehicle crashed.
Police said the chase did reach speeds of 85 mph.
The male juvenile did sustain minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported in connection to the crash.