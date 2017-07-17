1 in custody following chase, crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following an early morning chase and crash on the city’s northwest side.

According to IMPD, the chase, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, ended just before 4 a.m. on the 71st Exit of 465 northbound.

BREAKING: A possible police chase may have just ended on 71st exit of 465 NB (NW side). 1 man is in cuffs next to red hummer. #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/n2IIMNDCxM — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 17, 2017

The chase originally started near Tory Avenue and Lynhurst Drive when a red Hummer, driven by a male juvenile, was on the wrong side of the road and almost ran an officer off the road.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to listen to officers and the chase ensued until the vehicle crashed.

Here are some closer pics of the end of this police chase. Underage driver has minor injuries after rolling this Hummer. #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/M1jNnGblwV — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 17, 2017

Police said the chase did reach speeds of 85 mph.

Wrecker is already working on the suspect's SUV. The ramp from I-465 NB to EB 71st shouldn't be blocked long. #Daybreak8 #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/oRUP3zUOQq — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 17, 2017

The male juvenile did sustain minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported in connection to the crash.